Four Star Jalan Wingfield Requests Release From Yellow Jackets | Will Reopen Recruitment

More bad news for the Georgia Tech basketball program after another top prospect has requested release from signing. The latest is four-star prospect Jalan Wingfield, who is one of the top players in the country. It was a bit of a surprise to see the Yellow Jackets land him last September.

“Georgia Tech landed one of the best players in the country today. Head coach Damon Stoudamire continues to attract some of the best talent in the nation and has landed another top recruit. Four-star Jalan Wingfield announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Per Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the No. 7 player in Georgia and the No. 111 player nationally.

Wingfield is 6’7 and an elite wing that can put the ball on the floor, create offense, finish around the rim, and defend at a high level. He is a shot blocker and one of the best perimeter/interior defenders you will find.”

Wingfield has been an elite prospect since entering high school and has continued to thrive at Tri-Cities, winning a state championship, being named MVP, and nearly finishing with a 20-20 game. Here is more on his performance in that title game a few years ago.

“Wingfield’s final stat line was 20 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks. He was named the Morgan and Morgan Player of the Game by GPB. Woodward Academy kept attacking the basket, especially in the second half, but Wingfield stood in the middle like an immovable figure, contesting and altering shots at a high level. There were a number of times he would go up and snag rebounds over multiple Woodward Academy players like they weren’t even there. Wingfield was a beast in the second half on the glass, securing the glass and not allowing Woodward Academy to get second-chance opportunities.”

This past season, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks as a senior. He led the Bulldogs to the semifinals before an 85-76 loss to the eventual state champion Alexander. He finished with seven double-doubles and had his best game against Langston Hughes, finishing with a 20-20 game. Wingfield recorded 20 points and 20 rebounds. With the uncertainty of who will be the next head coach for the Yellow Jackets, it is no surprise to see prospects recruited in the previous coaching regime reopening their recruitment. One thing is clear: the next coach will have to find players and staff quickly as soon as he comes in and try to retain whom he can before the Yellow Jackets hit the portal.