2027 Recruits That Georgia Tech Should Target To Help Them Land A Top 25 Recruiting Class

Georgia Tech landed three elite recruits last week and is rolling in recruiting and looking to continue to add to its recruiting class. Let’s take a look at some recruits they can add and even target to land a top 25 recruiting class in 2027.



OL Joshua Sam-Epelle

This may be far-fetched, but when you look back at the 2025 cycle for Georgia Tech. They landed a blue-chip prospect and a five-star in Josh Petty. It hasn’t paid dividends just yet, but Sam-Epelle is a can’t miss prospect. He visited the Yellow Jackets for an official visit back in the spring. Georgia Tech will have to beat out several contenders in the SEC like South Carolina and Georgia for his commitment, but expect the Yellow Jackets staff to keep the heat on.

OL Kennedee Jackson

The traction here is real, and the Yellow Jackets have a legit shot to land Jackson, who plays at Lithonia High School. He has been a frequent visitor to the Flats. Jackson is a four-star prospect and a top 130 national recruit. He is also ranked in the top 10 in the state, according to 247Sports. The Yellow Jackets are in contention, and he would be a great fit at the tackle position for Georgia Tech. It won’t be easy with the battle against Georgia, Auburn, and Florida, but they have the proximity and a first-round pick to prove they can develop talent worthy of the NFL. In addition to a great education, that could be a strong selling point.



Safety Corey Hadley Jr

The standout defensive back is currently committed to Nebraska, but the Yellow Jackets have an official visit set with Hadle on June 12th. It will be vital that they sell the benefits of coming to Georgia Tech and the value it could provide. For one, Hadley Jr could potentially play early. We saw the same with Fenix Felton and Tae Harris playing as true freshmen for head coach Brent Key. Incoming freshman Kealan Jones also has a chance to do so. For Hadley Jr, being a hometown hero could pay dividends for him and the future of the secondary. He’s one of the best in the state and would be a great addition who would help their class tremendously.

WR Sean Green

An underrated prospect from Camden County, but the Yellow Jackets sit in a good spot for Green and are among the finalists for his recruitment. The dynamic playmaker finished with 41 catches, 572 yards, and nine touchdowns in 2025 for the Wildcats. In the open space, he is a tough cover and is known for his YAC (yards after catch). That would be beneficial for the Yellow Jackets offense especially in the future. Green is another four-star prospect that would be a great addition and help the class to that top 25 billing.

EDGE Success Nwabude

Now this one is a little bit of a wildcard, but Success Nwabude is a dominant edge rusher and matches the style of a Kyle Pope/Jess Simpson defensive line, which is physical and dominant. He hasn’t played a bunch of football because of injuries, but when you watch him in a camp setting and in drills you can’t help but marvel at his talent and what he brings to the table. He could be a difference maker with his development and even potentially have a role early on with the Yellow Jackets. It will be interesting to see how much Georgia Tech will pursue the four-star prospect.