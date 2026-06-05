Four Star Prospect MJ Curry Receives Offer From Georgia Tech Basketball After An Unofficial Visit



Georgia Tech is the latest to offer a fast-rising prospect in the state of Georgia who is on the verge of becoming a top 100 national recruit. MJ Curry currently resides outside of the top 100, but not by much, according to 247Sports. Curry has his best rating on ESPN, where he has a four-star ranking, is the No.13 player in the state of Georgia, and is the No.31 SG in the country.

He picked up a Yellow Jackets offer on June 3rd and took an unofficial visit to campus earlier in the week. The offer comes at a good time for Georgia Tech as they begin to build a rapport and relationship with the next cycle with a new coaching staff. They have already offered major players in the class like Tre Keith, Lorenzo McCorvey, Chase Lumpkin, Asa Montgomery, and Kevin Savage. All are top players in the state of Georgia and are well-known around the country.

Curry recently participated in the Pangos All-American camp, where he was named a standout by Prep Hoops Nevada. You can make the argument that Curry is extremely underrated as a three-star on the majority of the recruiting services. He plays for a major program in the state, the Grayson Rams, and plays on the AAU circuit for the Atlanta Celtics.

On the hardwood, Curry is known for his unreal athleticism, poster dunks, ability to create off the dribble, distribute, and defend at a high level. He has long arms and is a pesky defender known for his on-ball defense and ability to block shots. He lets his defense lead to offense, but he can also create on his own.

He has continued to blossom as a top prospect because of what he can do on both ends. He doesn’t take any plays off and has a next-level motor that makes him a player you want on your basketball team.

For Georgia Tech, they aren’t too far away from Loganville, Georgia, and can easily go see Curry during the regular season and get a closer look. It won’t be easy with Curry having offers from Georgia, Florida State, Auburn, USC, Indiana, Tennessee, Clemson, Ohio State, and several others.

The thing to watch will be whether he gets on campus for an official visit. An official visit for basketball is usually in August for prospects. The Yellow Jackets will have to make up some ground to stand out for him. In the previous coaching regime, the Yellow Jackets did a good job of bringing in prospects from in-state. The early storyline will be whether they can do the same in the Scott Cross era. One thing is for sure: you don’t want to miss out on this prospect who could easily become Top 50 at the end of the summer.