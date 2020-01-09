Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gallery: Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech returned home to McCamish Pavilion for their 1st home game of the new decade, falling 73-64 against the #2 Duke Blue Devils in the process. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Brett Davis of USA Today Sports.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Coach K: "I Think They Can Play With Anybody"

Matthew McGavic

GT is 3-3 with their current lineup.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 73-64 Loss Vs. Duke

Matthew McGavic

Pastner is winless vs. Duke while at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Falls Just Short Against #2 Duke

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's 13th straight loss to the Blue Devils.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Blue Devils @ Yellow Jackets | Game 15

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 15 vs. Duke.

Watch: Jose Alvarado & James Banks III Preview Duke

Matthew McGavic

Tech is .500 on the season and in conference play.

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Duke

Matthew McGavic

Duke is on a 12 game win streak against Georgia Tech.

Behind GT Basketball's Road Win Gas Station Tradition

Matthew McGavic

"We're going to the gas station!"

Tale of The Tape: Duke Blue Devils

Matthew McGavic

Duke is on a 12 game win streak vs. Georgia Tech.

Lucas Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

The QB announced the news today on Twitter.

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

Matthew McGavic

It's the first GT home game of the new decade.