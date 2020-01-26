Gallery: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

Georgia Tech came back home to McCamish Pavilion, defeating the North Carolina State Wolfpack 64-58 in the process to snap a 3 game losing streak. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

