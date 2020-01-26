All Yellow Jackets
Gallery: Georgia Tech 64, NC State 58

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech came back home to McCamish Pavilion, defeating the North Carolina State Wolfpack 64-58 in the process to snap a 3 game losing streak. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 64-58 Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won 6 of their last 7 matchups against NC State, and Josh Pastner moves to 5-1 against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Alvarado, Georgia Tech Snap Losing Skid With Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech has now won six of its last seven matchups against NC State, thanks in part to a near triple-double from point guard Jose Alvarado.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wolfpack @ Yellow Jackets | Game 20

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 20 vs. NC State.

Matthew McGavic

Behind Enemy Lines: 5 Questions For All Wolfpack's Brett Friedlander

Prior to today's game with NC State, we sat down with Brett Friedlander to gain a little insight about the Wolfpack rematch.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Football To Host Junior Day Today

The Institute will host many of the state and nation's top underclassmen today on The Flats.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: NC State Wolfpack

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 matchups against the Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

James Banks III Will Have Crucial Role In NC State Rematch

The senior center is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks against the NC State Wolfpack.

Matthew McGavic

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews NC State

Georgia Tech has won 5 of their last 6 outings against NC State, and are looking to continue their good fortunes against the Wolfpack tomorrow.

Matthew McGavic

Watch: GT Baseball 2020 Preseason Media Day

Georgia Tech Baseball will open up the 2020 season as the 19th ranked team in the country.

Matthew McGavic

Football Spring Game Set for Friday, April 10

Yellow Jackets’ will wrap up spring ball under the lights in Midtown Atlanta

Georgia Tech PR