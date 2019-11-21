Gallery: Georgia 82, Georgia Tech 78

Georgia Tech travelled to Athens, GA for their Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup with Georgia, falling 82-78. Sophomore guard Michael Devoe has a career high 34 points and 5 made threes. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Dale Zanine of USA Today Sports.

