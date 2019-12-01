Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wildcats @ Yellow Jackets | Game 5
Georgia Tech is hoping to break a two game losing streak tonight, as the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-0 ACC) take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) tonight at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech began the season on the right foot with wins over NC State and Elon, but ran into a speed bump against Georgia in Athens and fell victim to a near-buzzer beater against Arkansas to move to 2-2 on the season.
Tipoff is set for 6:00, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra and Fox Sports South.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of tonight's 6:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Razorbacks and other related readings:
What To Watch For Vs. Bethune-Cookman
Tale of The Tape: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
Josh Pastner Previews Bethune-Cookman
Probable Starters:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Bubba Parham
G Michael Devoe
F Moses Wright
F Khalid Moore
F/C James Banks III
Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
G Leon Redd
G Joe French
G/F Isaiah Bailey
G/F Wali Parks
F Cletrell Pope
- Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado will not play tonight, as he is out with a right ankle injury and expected to be sidelined until the Yellow Jackets take on the Kentucky Wildcats.
FIRST HALF