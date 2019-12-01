Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wildcats @ Yellow Jackets | Game 5

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech is hoping to break a two game losing streak tonight, as the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-0 ACC) take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) tonight at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech began the season on the right foot with wins over NC State and Elon, but ran into a speed bump against Georgia in Athens and fell victim to a near-buzzer beater against Arkansas to move to 2-2 on the season.

Tipoff is set for 6:00, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra and Fox Sports South.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of tonight's 6:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Razorbacks and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Bethune-Cookman

Tale of The Tape: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Josh Pastner Previews Bethune-Cookman

Probable Starters:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Moses Wright

F Khalid Moore

F/C James Banks III

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

G Leon Redd

G Joe French

G/F Isaiah Bailey

G/F Wali Parks

F Cletrell Pope

- Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado will not play tonight, as he is out with a right ankle injury and expected to be sidelined until the Yellow Jackets take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

FIRST HALF

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Geoff Collins Still Confident In The Direction Of Georgia Tech Football Program

Matthew McGavic
0

"The future is bright," Collins said.

Tale of The Tape: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Matthew McGavic
0

It's Georgia Tech's 3rd all-time meeting with the Wildcats.

Gallery: Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Matthew McGavic
0

All credit to Brett Davis and Dale Zanine of USA Today Sports.

What The Players Had To Say After Georgia Tech's 52-7 Loss To Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech finishes the 2019 season at 3-9 (2-6).

What Head Coach Geoff Collins Had To Say After Georgia Tech's 52-7 Loss To Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech finishes the season at 3-9 (2-6).

Georgia Tech Falls To #4 Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

The Bulldogs have now won 3 in a row vs. the Yellow Jackets.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Bulldogs @ Yellow Jackets | Game 12

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis from the 114th edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

What To Watch For Vs. Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

Georgia Tech hopes to snap their current 2 game losing streak this Sunday.

Watch: Josh Pastner Talks About Last Shot Vs. Arkansas, Previews Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

Their last 2 losses have been by a combined 5 points.

Georgia Tech Announces Captains & Above The Line Depth Chart Vs. Georgia

Matthew McGavic
0

It's the 114th matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs.