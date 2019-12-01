Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wildcats @ Yellow Jackets | Game 5

Georgia Tech is hoping to break a two game losing streak tonight, as the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-0 ACC) take on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-2, 0-0 MEAC) tonight at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech began the season on the right foot with wins over NC State and Elon, but ran into a speed bump against Georgia in Athens and fell victim to a near-buzzer beater against Arkansas to move to 2-2 on the season.

Tipoff is set for 6:00, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra and Fox Sports South.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Moses Wright

F Khalid Moore

F/C James Banks III

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

G Leon Redd

G Joe French

G/F Isaiah Bailey

G/F Wali Parks

F Cletrell Pope

- Georgia Tech point guard Jose Alvarado will not play tonight, as he is out with a right ankle injury and expected to be sidelined until the Yellow Jackets take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

FIRST HALF