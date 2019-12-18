Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 9
Returning for a home game before embarking on a trip to Honolulu, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 1-1 ACC) are gearing up for a matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) here at McCamish Pavilion for the on campus leg of the Diamond Head Classic.
It's their first ever matchup with the Cardinals, and Tech is hoping to rebound from a 67-53 loss to the #8 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.
Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra & Fox Sports South.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Cardinals and other related readings:
What To Watch For Vs. Ball State
Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals
Josh Pastner Previews Ball State
Jordan Usher Excited To Begin GT Career
5 Questions For Former Ball State Center Trey Moses
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Bubba Parham
G Michael Devoe
F Khalid Moore
F Moses Wright
F/C James Banks III
- Ball State Cardinals
G Jarron Coleman
G Luke Bumbalough
G Ishmael El-Amin
F Kyle Mallers
F Brachen H
FIRST HALF: