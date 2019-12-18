JacketsMaven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cardinals @ Yellow Jackets | Game 9

Matthew McGavic

Returning for a home game before embarking on a trip to Honolulu, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-4, 1-1 ACC) are gearing up for a matchup with the Ball State Cardinals (5-4, 0-0 MAC) here at McCamish Pavilion for the on campus leg of the Diamond Head Classic.

It's their first ever matchup with the Cardinals, and Tech is hoping to rebound from a 67-53 loss to the #8 Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

Tipoff is set for 7:00pm, and you can catch the game on ACC Network Extra & Fox Sports South.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Cardinals and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Ball State

Tale of The Tape: Ball State Cardinals

Josh Pastner Previews Ball State

Jordan Usher Excited To Begin GT Career

5 Questions For Former Ball State Center Trey Moses

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Khalid Moore

F Moses Wright

F/C James Banks III

- Ball State Cardinals

G Jarron Coleman

G Luke Bumbalough

G Ishmael El-Amin

F Kyle Mallers

F Brachen H

FIRST HALF:

