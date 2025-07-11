Georgia Tech Basketball: ACC Media Days Announced For October
We are in the midst of the offseason for Yellow Jackets hoops, and while the transfer portal is closed, the season is only a few short months away. On Friday, it was announced the dates and times for ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina, which is set to take place October 6th-8th. Let’s take a look at when Georgia Tech is expected to be in attendance in Charlotte.
Women’s Basketball
The women’s basketball team is set to head to Charlotte on October 6th and will be in attendance along with Duke, Florida State, North Carolina, SMU, and Virginia and the Monday night session.
Key returning for the Yellow Jackets will be Ariadna Termis and D’Asia Thomas-Harris who will learn a new system and offense with a brand new coaching staff coming in.
The girls' roster looks vastly different after former head coach Nell Fortner retired after the season was over. Her announcement saw various players hit the transfer portal, including Dani Carnegie, Chazadi Wright, Tonie Morgan, Kara Dunn, Tianna Thompson, and Gabbie Grooms.
Georgia Tech hired former Maryland assistant coach Karen Blair, who brings in over 25 years of experience. She brought in several new players from the portal, including Erica Moon (Texas A&M), Catherine Alben (Charleston Southern), Jada Crawshaw (Long Beach State), Talayah Walker (Penn State), La’Nya Foster (Austin Peay), and Savannah Samuel (Boston College)
Former Langston Hughes center McKayla Taylor stayed with the Yellow Jackets despite the roster change and new head coach coming in. Freshman Leyre Urdiain was the first player recruited by the Blair coaching staff, and she comes over from Zaragoza, Spain.
The biggest question surrounding the Yellow Jackets is if they can get back to the tournament with a new head coach and a vastly different roster from a year ago. It will take time for the team to gell and get comfortable with each other, with only two returning players and a new collection of players coming in. Coach Blair helped guide the Lady Terrapins to four Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight appearance during her tenure with Maryland.
Men’s Basketball
On the men’s side, Georgia Tech will be in attendance on Tuesday night in October and the Yellow Jackets will be in attendance with North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest.
Key returning players for the Yellow Jackets heading into the 2025 season are Jaeden Mustaf, All-ACC Baye Ndongo, and Kowacie Reeves Jr. Reeves Jr returns after getting a medical redshirt, missing the majority of the 2025 season. Mustaf improved as the season went on and got more minutes down the stretch of games late in the season. He hit a career-high 13 points against NC State. Reeves Jr will be a much-needed veteran presence that has improved every season he has played. He can score at will while also being a versatile defender who can guard multiple positions. Ndongo is one of the best big men in the ACC and can establish himself during his junior season as an NBA prospect with another dominant year for the Yellow Jackets.
The new additions of Kam Craft, Chas Kelley III, Peyton Marshall, and Lamar Washington in the transfer portal will boost the roster in terms of rebounding, defense, rim protection, and scoring.
Young, impressive freshmen are set to debut this season for the Yellow Jackets in Akai Fleming, Dami Remagen (Germany), Brandon Stores, Eric Chatfield, Mouhammed Sylla, and Cole Kirouac.
Sylla was a big recruiting win for head coach Damon Stoudamire, who is one of the best prospects in the 2025 class, receiving a 97 overall ranking and being ranked as the No. 2 center and player in Arizona according to 247Sports. Besides Sylla, Fleming is probably the most interesting freshman to watch for the Yellow Jackets with his scoring prowess and how he can create off the dribble while setting up his teammates for easy buckets. Chatfield is a state champion and knows how to win and played for legendary Georgia high school coach Sharman White, who coaches Team USA.
The biggest question for the Yellow Jackets is if the team can take the next jump in the Damon Stoudamire era. They improved last year’s win total by three games and finished 17-17 in 2024-2025. They have a roster that can compete and be a top team in the ACC, which would position them for a chance in the tournament. The key will be how many Quad 1 wins Georgia Tech can attain and being able to beat the teams they are supposed to in the upcoming season.