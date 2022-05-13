Georgia Tech Basketball Adds South Alabama Transfer Javon Franklin

Georgia Tech Basketball added their second transfer of the offseason with South Alabama Forward Javon Franklin, according to On3sports Joe Tipton.

The 6-7 220 LBS forward played with the Jaguars last season and averaged 12 points and nearly eight rebounds per game last season. This is the second time that Franklin is going to be transferring, as he started his college basketball career at Auburn.

Franklin is going to add athleticism and versatility on the court for Georgia Tech Basketball. He is not a three-point shooter, but he has a good all-around game that should make up for that. His versatility and ability to defend multiple positions are going to be key for the Yellow Jackets next season.

Franklin joins Gardner-Webb transfer, Lance Terry, as the transfer that is going to be making an impact for Georgia Tech next season. Look for head coach Josh Pastner to try and add a big man at some point through the transfer portal, because that is still a position of need.

