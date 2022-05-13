Georgia Tech Football Offers In-State 2023 Safety River Hanson

Georgia Tech has sent out another offer to an in-state 2023 defensive back

Another offer was sent out by the Georgia Tech coaching staff this weekend and it was to a talented in-state defensive back.

River Hanson is a 6-1 200 LBS safety from Woodward Academy High School in Atlanta and he is a hard-hitting defensive back that is able to cover as well. He had an impressive junior season and is primed to have a big senior season in 2022.

Hanson has offers from a host of other programs as well. Virginia, Boston College, Duke, App State, Kansas State, and Maryland, among others, have offered the talented safety. Georgia Tech will hope to get Hanson on campus for a visit this summer. While he was just offered, this could be a recruitment to keep an eye on. Georgia Tech will not want to let a talented player leave Atlanta and go to another ACC program.

Georgia Tech is still looking for its first commitment to the 2023 recruiting class. They are after a number of in-state players and others from around the country and hope to get some momentum on the recruiting trail soon.

