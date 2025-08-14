Georgia Tech Basketball Announces Non-Conference Schedule For 2025-2026 Season
The college basketball season is a little less than three months away. After a winning season under head coach Damon Stoudamire a year ago and a berth in the NIT tournament, the Yellow Jackets have something to build off of heading into next season.
Here is a look at their non-conference schedule
Vs Umes (November 3rd)
Vs Bryant (November 7th)
Vs Sela (November 10th)
@Georgia (November 14th)
Vs Georgia Southern (November 18th)
Vs UWG (November 23rd)
Neutral Vs Depaul (November 28th)
Neutral vs LSU/Drake (November 29th)
Vs Mississippi State (December 3rd)
Vs Monmouth (December 6th)
Vs Marist (December 16th)
Vs Lafayette (December 20th)
Vs FAMU (December 29th)
There are some interesting matchups on the non-conference schedule. Let’s take a deeper look at some important games potentially for the Yellow Jackets.
SEC Matchups
The first one is a rematch with Georgia. It will be interesting to watch as another iteration of Clean Old Fashioned Hate on the hardwood is set to take place in Athens. Georgia won the matchup last year 77-69. The Bulldogs also had one of their better seasons in quite some time, making the NCAA tournament before losing to Gonzaga in the first round. This could be one of those games that strengthens the resume for the Yellow Jackets, especially with a win on the road if Georgia has success similar to a season ago.
Next up are the in-state matchups vs Georgia Southern and West Georgia. The Yellow Jackets defeated West Georgia 85-62 in their first game of the 2024 season as both teams played each other for the first time ever. It was an entertaining matchup in the first half until Georgia Tech pulled away in the second period. Georgia Tech will face the Eagles for the first time since 2023, when they defeated Georgia Southern 84-62. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 111-32.
The SEC/ACC challenge is also interesting to watch, even though the SEC dominated the challenge last year. Also, the SEC put 14 college basketball teams into the NCAA tournament a season ago, so the conference is one of the best in the country. Now the Yellow Jackets could possibly play LSU in the tournament. Although they had a 3-15 season, they are expected to be better in 2025. It could be another win that helps their resume a good bit.
The final game that catches your eye is Mississippi State. The Bulldogs made the NCAA tournament a year ago after going 21-12 in 2024. Mississippi State was led by Josh Hubbard, who averaged 18.9 points and 3.1 assists last season. He comes back and will be a key piece for the Bulldogs this season. The game is at home for Georgia Tech and puts them in a good position to pick up another quality win.
Georgia Tech should be much improved in the 2025 season. The Yellow Jackets have an infusion of young talent coming into the program this upcoming season, headlined by Mouhammed Sylla, Akai Fleming, Brandon Stores, Cole Kirouac, and Eric Chatfield, which gave them a top 30 overall class per Rivals Industry Team rankings. They also hit the portal, adding Peyton Marshall (Missouri), Kam Craft (Miami (OH), Chas Kelley (Boston College), and Lamar Washington (Pacific).
Of course, you can’t talk Yellow Jackets without mentioning their star player and All-ACC selections, Baye Ndongo. Also, Georgia Tech will return Jaeden Mustaf and Kowacie Reeves to the roster, which should help them a ton. The Yellow Jackets have everything they need and favorable schedule that should help them compete in the ACC and potentially earn a tournament bid.