Georgia Tech Basketball Announces Upcoming Matchup Against Northwestern In December
Georgia Tech Basketball announced an intriguing matchup for the upcoming season. They Yellow Jackets are going to face Northwestern on December 15th in Milwaukee.
The game is part of a neutral-site basketball triple-header that also will include Akron vs. Milwaukee and San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago. Tip times and television coverage will be announced at a later date.
Northwestern joins a Tech non-conference slate that includes four power conference foes, including Georgia and Cincinnati at McCamish Pavilion (dates to be announced), and the ACC-SEC Challenge matchup at Oklahoma (Dec. 3).
Tech and the Wildcats have met five times previously, all as part of the former ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern holds a 3-2 lead in the series and won the most recent meeting, a 67-61 victory in Evanston, Ill., on Nov. 28, 2018.
This is going to be an interesting matchup for the Yellow Jackets. They are returning a pair of young stars in Nait George and Baye Ndongo, brought in intriguing transfers, and signed one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Stoudamire is hoping to improve the win-loss in his second season as the head coach.