Georgia Tech Basketball: ESPN's BPI Has The Yellow Jackets As a Rare Favorite Tonight vs Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech is currently on a four-game losing streak heading into Wednesday night's home game vs Virginia Tech, but this is a game they could really use. Not only would it end their losing streak, but it would help them in the standings. While neither team has been able to win much this season, this could be a game that matters when it comes to the ACC Tournament. Both teams are near the bottom of the conference and in case you have forgotten, not every team makes the ACC Tournament now that the conference has 18 teams in it with the additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU. Only 15 of the 18 teams make it and that means that three teams are going to be left home. The Hokies are 3-4 in the ACC this season, while the Yellow Jackets are 2-6.
It has been rare to see Georgia Tech as a favorite this season, but ESPN's BPI (Basketball Power Index) does give the Yellow Jackets
But what is BPI? Here is how ESPN describes it:
"The Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of performance going forward. BPI represents how many points above or below average a team is. Strength of Record (SOR) is a measure of team accomplishment based on how difficult a team's W-L record is to achieve. Game predictions account for opponent strength, pace of play, site, travel distance, day's rest and altitude, and are used to simulate the season 10,000 times to produce season projections. Numbers update daily."
Unlike last season, when 14 of Georgia Tech’s 20 ACC games were decided by less than 10 points, only two of the Yellow Jackets’ first eight conference games this season have been decided by single digits (68-65 loss at North Carolina on Dec. 7, 62-55 loss at Syracuse Jan. 7).
Tech players have missed a total of 47 games this season because of injury, illness or other absence. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has missed the last 13 games with a foot injury, Luke O’Brien missed the last 8 games, with a toe injury, and center Doryan Onwuchekwa has missed the last 9 for personal reasons. Those three players had combined to start 32 games before their current absences. Leading scorer Lance Terry missed the Clemson game (hand injury), and Jaeden Mustaf (foot) missed the Florida State game.
Virginia Tech has won 23 of 32 all-time meetings with Georgia Tech, including 19 of 27 as a member of the ACC. The Hokies have won three of the last four meetings, winning the only scheduled regular-season meeting in 2023-24 and sweeping both games in the 2021-22 season. The Yellow Jackets won the only scheduled regular-season meetings in 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2022-23. Tech has defeated Virginia Tech only five times in 14 meetings at home since the Hokies joined the ACC, and the Yellow Jackets received extraordinary performances by individuals to win two of those games. On Jan. 19, 2008, reserve guard Matt Causey came off the bench to hit seven threes and pour in 30 points in the Jackets’ 81-70 victory. On Jan. 25, 2011, Iman Shumpert recorded the fourth triple-double in Tech history with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in the Jackets’ 72-57 win.
