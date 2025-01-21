D1 Baseball Names Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress a Preseason All-American

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐥𝐥-𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧@drew_burress08 is on another level in 2025 👀



📰 https://t.co/u6KxVZFC3N#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/BG9o2ZI02a