D1 Baseball Names Georgia Tech Outfielder Drew Burress a Preseason All-American
Georgia Tech outfielder Drew Burress is going to be one of the nation's best players in 2025 and he has been picking up plenty of preseason accolades. The latest was being named a preseason All-American by D1 Baseball.
Burress earned his recognition as one of the top three outfielders in college after delivering one of the best freshman years in program history, earning national freshman of the year honors from three publications, including D1 Baseball.
Already named the No. 1 sophomore in college by Perfect Game earlier this month, Burress will begin his second year on The Flats on February 14, when the Jackets host Old Dominion for the start of a three-game series at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium. Click HERE for complete ticket information on the 2025 season.
Burress led Georgia Tech in a myriad of categories in 2024, including average (.381), home runs (25) and RBI (67), becoming the 12th Yellow Jacket to win Tech’s triple crown. Burress is the first to accomplish the feat since Matt Gonzalez in 2016. His 25 home runs set the Tech freshman record and fell one shy of tying the single-season record (Kevin Parada, 2022). He was named national freshman of the year by three major publications: Perfect Game, D1 Baseball and the National College Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) – joining Mark Teixeira in 1999 (Collegiate Baseball) and Derek Dietrich in 2008 (Rivals.com) as the only national freshmen of the year in program history.
His .821 slugging percentage from last season gives him the highest career slugging percentage in program history, with a minimum of 200 at bats in White & Gold. It was the 4th highest slugging percentage in a single season by a Yellow Jacket, the best since 1926 and the first .800+ slugging season in 45 years (Tommy Thompson (.811) - 1979).
In addition to his team-leading average, the NCBWA Freshman Hitter of the Year finished with 15 doubles. three triples and drew more walks (58) than strikeouts (37) for a .512 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.333. He also finished 8-for-10 in stolen bases and set the Georgia Tech record for most assists by an outfielder, gunning down 10 base-runners from center field this season.
Burress led all Division I freshmen in six statistical categories to finish the regular season (home runs, home runs per game, slugging, total bases, walks and walks per game), while ranking Top 3 nationally in 11 categories. He also led ACC freshmen in eight categories to wrap up the year (runs and on-base percentage), while also ranking second in RBI, RBI/game and batting average to earn first-team all-conference honors.
In just his first year on The Flats, Burress has racked up a plethora of accolades. In addition to all-conference and ACC Freshman of the Year honors, Burress was also named Perfect Game Third-Team All-American, Perfect Game Freshman First-Team All-American, a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy.
