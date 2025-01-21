Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Offer One of The Top Running Backs For The 2026 Class
January is an important month in the recruiting calendar, as you will see coaches hit the road to visit high schools and local recruits, as well as offering prospects. Georgia Tech has been all over the country doing just that and today, they extended an offer to one of the top running backs for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Jaylen McGill, who plays his high school football at Mountain View Preparatory in Spartanburg (SC), got offered today by the Yellow Jackets coaching staff.
McGill (5'10 185 LBS) is currently a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, ranking as the No. 202 prospect nationally, the No. 16 running back in the country, and the No. 4 player in the state of South Carolina. He holds other offers from programs such as Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Virginia Tech among others. Georgia Tech has yet to land a commitment for the 2026 class, but it is very, very early in the process. McGill will be highly sought after and it will be interesting to see if this recruitment potentially goes anywhere.
The running back position is one that Georgia Tech has recruited well under Norval McKenzie. In the 2025 cycle, they landed four-star running back JP Powell and also flipped three-star running back Shane Marshall from Minnesota. The year before, the Yellow Jackets landed four-star running back Anthony Carrie on signing day to pair with three-star Trelain Maddox, who both played this past season in a limited capacity for Georgia Tech. The future continues to look bright for the future of Georgia Tech's running back room.
