Georgia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 85-64 Win Over Boston College
Georgia Tech has started 2025 on the right foot. The Yellow Jackets welcomed Boston College to McCamish Pavillion today for an ACC matchup and there was never really a doubt about who was going to come out on top. Georgia Tech led for much of the way this afternoon and earned their second straight ACC win and third straight win overall.
So what are the biggest takeaways from today's win?
1. Three Wins In A Row For Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets got off to a tough start this season at 5-7, but they have strung together three straight wins and all of them have been by double-digits. This was also the first time since 2011 that Georgia Tech has won back-to-back home ACC games by double-digits. Now, Notre Dame and Boston College are not the ACC's strongest teams, but Damon Stoudamire's team is taking care of business right now and has a chance to win No. 4 in a row on Tuesday vs Syracuse. It should also be noted that Georgia Tech won big today without Luke O'Brien or Kowacie Reeves, two key parts of their team.
2. Lance Terry and Javian McCollum delivered on Offense
Terry was in the starting lineup today while McCollum came off the bench, but both were effective scorers today vs the Eagles. Both guards scored 20 points, with Terry shooting 7-12 from the field and McCollum 6-9. Going deeper into ACC play, these two players will need to continue to score and lift up the Yellow Jackets offense.
3. Duncan Powell was effective off the bench again
Powell has been a force for Georgia Tech lately off the bench and he was once again effective in that role. In 24 minutes, Powell scored 11 points, pulled in five rebounds, and was a +25 (a team best) when on the floor today. Powell gives the Yellow Jackets needed depth and energy off the bench and continues to get better.
Related Links
Former Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Kai Greer Expected to Transfer to Stanford
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Will Reportedly Get A Visit From Transfer Portal Safety
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: Yellow Jackets Named The Most Surprising Team in the Country So Far