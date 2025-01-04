Former Georgia Tech Offensive Lineman Kai Greer Expected to Transfer to Stanford
After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Kai Greer has found his new home. Greer is going to be staying in the ACC and transferring to Stanford to continue his collegiate career.
As a recruit in the 2024 class. Greer was ranked as the No. 567 player nationally on the 247Sports Composite, the No. 38 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 19 player in the state of North Carolina for the 2024 class.
Coming out of high school, Greer also had other offers from Louisville, Texas A&M, Stanford, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, UCF, and Virginia Tech.
Earlier today, Georgia Tech received a commitment from Clemson transfer A.J. Hoffler.
Hoffler played for the Tigers for two seasons and totaled 15 tackles. According to Pro Football Focus, Hoffler played 256 snaps for Clemson this past season and finished with a 56.5 grade and in 2023, he played 74 total snaps and finished with a 55.9 grade. The 6'4 240 LBS defensive end was a four-star prospect in the 2023 class and played his high school football at Woodward Academy in Atlanta and according to 247Sports, he was the No. 222 prospect in the country, the No. 25 edge, and the No. 22 player in the state of Georgia. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Hoffler joins UCF DT Matthew Alexander, UTSA edge rusher Ronald Triplette, and Mercer edge rusher Brayden Manley as the new defensive line transfer additions for the Yellow Jackets.
Alexander (6'3 295 LBS) played in 39 games over the last three seasons for the Knights and in 2024, he totaled 34 tackles. Pro Football Focus gave Alexander a 67.9 grade (409 snaps) in the 2024 season, including a 74.8 grade as a run defender. In 2022, Alexander got an elite 87.8 grade in run defense from PFF. He fills a big position of need for the Yellow Jackets and will see playing time immediately. The Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen after this season. Romello Height transferred to Texas Tech while Horace Lockett (UCF) and Uche Iloh (Georgia Southern) also transferred. Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech and they are looking to add more guys at this position to pair with Alexander as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season. Along the defensive line, Georgia Tech has also added UTSA transfer Ronald Triplette and Mercer transfer Brayden Manley.
