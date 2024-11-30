Georgia Tech Basketball: Key Takeaways From Yellow Jackets 2nd Consecutive Win At Home
Georgia Tech won its second consecutive game today when they beat Central Arkansas. They will face another tough test when they go on the road to face Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Here are some key takeaways from the win.
1.Jaeden Mustaf is coming into his own- The true freshman has continued to come into his own and churn out big performances over the last few games. In the last outing against Charles Southern, Mustaf had 16 points. Coming off the bench again, he had 18 points and was 7-8 from the free-throw line. He constantly attacked the defense and drew contact when he went to the rim. His most impressive play came with the shot clock running down and he had to heave it hitting off the backboard and dropping into the basket. It is a nice sight to see Mustaf gaining more trust from the coaching staff and showing he can be a contributor off the bench and something valuable as the season wears on.
2. Lance Terry continues to provide the spark- With no Javian McCollum in the lineup, Terry took advantage of his opportunities and delivered a great performance. He finished with a season-high 25 points. He scored on all three levels including step-back threes, floaters, layups, and contested shots. He went 5-10 from three and was the most efficient scorer in that area. Terry also was a pest on defense finishing with three steals on defense which led the team. It’s been a nice start to the season for Terry. He is the second-leading scorer this season for the Yellow Jackets this season averaging 13 points per game and also leads them in steals with 1.3. Terry is having a breakout year after dealing with injury the past few seasons.
3. Defending the three point line was still a problem for Yellow Jackets- At one point in the game Central Arkansas shot 9-18 from three-point range. The Bears finished 14-32 from three and shot 44% from beyond the arc. The concerning part is Central Arkansas created a lot of lapses in the defense which resulted in open shots from three-point range. It is still an area the Yellow Jackets have to work on, especially with tough competition coming up in the next few games.
4. Georgia Tech limits turnovers- The Yellow Jackets were averaging 11.4 per game coming into their matchup against Central Arkansas. Nait George did a great job orchestrating the offense against the Bears. He had 11 of the 18 assists for the Yellow Jackets and had only one turnover in the game. That is an 11-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. George also stepped up big finishing with 16 points on the afternoon. Georgia Tech did a good job of sharing the basketball and taking care of the basketball.
5. Depth won’t be a problem for Yellow Jackets moving forward- The Yellow Jackets had several players contribute besides their stars in the win. We talked about the performance of Terry and Mustaf earlier. Duncan Powell has been a nice addition to Georgia Tech this season. He finished with nine rebounds and continues to be a valuable contributor on the defensive end of the floor. Dorian Onwuchekwa has also been a great contributor on the glass and finished with six rebounds. Something that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet for Onwuchekwa is his energy and effort. Every time he is in the game he gives maximum effort and makes his presence felt. It feels like he will continue to get minutes this season and the coaching staff will continue to trust him.
