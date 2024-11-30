Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Shares His Message to The Team After Eight Overtime Loss to Georgia
Georgia Tech led Georgia by two touchdowns with under six minutes to go, but let the opportunity to end their losing streak to their arch rival slip away. Georgia Tech allowed a quick score, then turned the ball over, then another quick score from Georgia to tie the game with a minute left. The game would go into overtime and the Yellow Jackets would have some chances to put Georgia away, but could not get the job done. The loss extends Georgia Tech's losing streak in the series and they have not beaten Georgia since 2016.
After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key shared what his message was to his team after a heartbreaking loss like that:
"Sucks. Losing stinks. Losing like this, told them there's no moral victories. I'm proud asa heck of them. I'm proud of the seniors and what they've done for this program. I'm proud of everybody that's on that sideline, and the work they put in, really since January, they've never wavered, they've hit obstacles and they've overcome them. They've truly cemented what our vision is of the Tech way."
This was one of the gutsiest performances in Georgia Tech history tonight from Haynes King. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
While nobody will want to take pleasure in moral victories, there is a lot to like about what Georgia Tech showed tonight and what the future holds. Recruiting is excellent right now for Key and his program and they perform well in big games. This is two straight seasons where they have had a chance to beat Georgia, but came up a little short. When the two teams meet next year, things might be different.
