Georgia Tech Basketball Offers In-State 2023 Point Guard

Georgia Tech Basketball made a recent offer to a high-upside point guard from Georgia

Yesterday was a busy day for Georgia Tech Basketball, as they sent out two offers to a couple of intriguing and high-upside 2023 prospects. One offer was to power forward Thomas Haugh and the other one was to point guard Brandon Rechsteiner. Georgia Tech has not made many offers to point guards in the 2023 class and Rechsteiner could be their target for the position. 

Rechsteiner plays at Etowah High School in Woodstock, GA, and is a prospect that has a number of offers, including some from other in-state schools. Mercer, Kennesaw State, Kansas State, Northwestern, and Xavier have all made offers to the point guard, but it is too early to tell who might be in the lead. 

The thing that could be concerning for Rechsteiner at the next level is his size. He is only 6-0 165 LBS and that could present challenges on the defensive end of the floor. Rechsteiner is going to have to be able to create offense and score to make up for his shortcomings on that end of the floor, but he has upside and it will be interesting to see where his recruitment goes. 

