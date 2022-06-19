Three Ole Miss Offensive Players to Watch Vs Georgia Tech

Ole Miss is going to bring one of the best offenses in the country to The Flats in week three

Despite losing their quarterback and leading receiver, Ole Miss figures to be one of the most potent offenses in the country. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is one of the best offensive minds in the country and should keep this team going on that end of the ball.

Georgia Tech's defense is going to have a hard time stopping this offense, but the Rebels are going to have a lot of new faces on offense. A new quarterback is going to be the biggest key for the Rebels and how well either Jaxson Dart or Luke Altmyer fits in could determine if Georgia Tech can stay in this game.

So who are the three players to keep an eye on for the Ole Miss offense?

Jaxson Dart- Quarterback

Ole Miss made one of the biggest splashes in the transfer portal when they added the USC quarterback this offseason. He is a former four-star recruit and showed flashes of brilliance when forced into action last season. He threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns last season and looked like the quarterback of the future for the Trojans until Caleb Williams arrived.

Dart has a cannon for an arm and can make any throw on the field. Combine that with Kiffin's playcalling and the speed that Ole Miss has at the receiver position, and Ole Miss could have a very potent offense.

Dart is still young and unproven and has not beaten out Altmyer for the job yet. I am betting he does and never looks back.

Zach Evans- Running Back

Ole Miss running back Zach Evans Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Another transfer that is going to make a big impact for Ole Miss is former five-star running back Zach Evans. Evans had one of the most high-profile recruitments in high school before choosing TCU and he showed flashes of his talent while in Fort Worth.

With the coaching change that TCU went through, Evans decided to transfer out after being the Horned Frogs' leading rusher last season. Evans rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns last season while averaging seven yards per carry.

He is going to have a chance to bring a dynamic element to the Rebel's offense. Georgia Tech is going to have to come up with a good game plan to stop Evans and not let him break the game open.

Jonathan Mingo- Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

With so many guys departing in the wide receiver room for Ole Miss, they are going to have to find someone that they can rely on. That guy could be one of their leading returning receivers Jonathan Mingo, who had 22 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Mingo is an outside receiver with good size at 6-2 225 LBS and could be a matchup problem for the Georgia Tech defense. He should be one of the top guys at receiver to stop when they are on defense, but that is easier said than done.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Where do Georgia Tech's running backs rank amongst the ACC Coastal?

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Dylan McDuffie

Georgia Tech lands three-star offensive lineman Patrick Screws

Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Hassan Hall