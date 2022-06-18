Georgia Tech Football Transfer Profile: Dylan McDuffie

With the loss of star running back Jahmyr Gibbs to Alabama, Georgia Tech Football was going to look to add some depth alongside Dontae Smith at running back. Smith is a talented player, but Georgia Tech was going to be utilizing the run game under new offensive coordinator Chip Long and depth was going to be needed.

Dylan McDuffie hit the transfer portal after rushing for over 1,000 yards last season for Buffalo and becoming a first-team All-Mac selection and finishing the year as the workhorse running back for the Bulls. He figures to factor heavily into Georgia Tech's offense in 2022 and try to get the Yellow Jackets to a bowl game for the first time under head coach Geoff Collins.

McDuffie got to Buffalo as a lower-rated three-star recruit and played his high school ball at Sweet Home Senior High School in Buffalo, NY. He did not make an impact on the field for the first few seasons of his college career, but finally had his breakout season in 2022 when he got his opportunity to be the featured back in the Buffalo offense.

His first breakout game of the season came in the third game when Buffalo took on nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina and McDuffie carried the ball 15 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in a loss. That was his career-high for rushing yards in a game, but he was just getting started for the season.

During the last three games in October, McDuffie had 100 yards rushing in every game and had at least 22 carries in each game. This is significant because it showed that he could carry an offense and handle a large workload.

It is clear that he is going to play a huge role in the Georgia Tech offense this season, whether he starts or not. McDuffie is a physical back and will bring that kind of element to the Yellow Jackets' offense. This was one of the best additions through the transfer portal that the coaching staff made and he will have an impact from day one.

