Georgia Tech Basketball Releases Its 2026-2027 Non-Conference Schedule: Three Quick Thoughts

After some teases across the Summer months, the full non-conference schedule is now out for Georgia Tech's 2026-2027 basketball season.

This upcoming season is going to be the first for Scott Cross in Atlanta, and he is hoping to get Georgia Tech back to competing near the top of the ACC and back in the NCAA Tournament. There are certain challenges that he will have to face with this non-conference schedule, as Georgia Tech is set for three matchups against SEC teams.

Here are three quick thoughts on today's schedule release.

1. Georgia Tech should be able to get off to a good start

Never count your chickens before they hatch, but the Yellow Jackets should be 5-0 heading into their rivalry matchup against Georgia.

Georgia Tech is going to open the season against Hampton on Nov. 3rd and then will have home games against Georgia Southern, Eastern Kentucky, UNC Asheville, and Norfolk State following the opener.

One thing you will also notice about Georgia Tech's non-conference schedule is that the Yellow Jackets only play one true road game. In the ACC/SEC challenge, Georgia Tech is going to head to Starkville to face Mississippi State. They face Murray State, Florida, and Butler in neutral-site matchups, but the game against Mississippi State is going to be the only road test for the Yellow Jackets, though you can expect plenty of Gator fans and Bulldog fans for the matchups against Florida and Butler.

2. Tough test vs Florida

Florida is likely going to be the preseason favorite to win the national championship and the No. 1 team in the country when they face the Yellow Jackets. Though Georgia Tech will have already faced Georgia and Mississippi State, the Gators are going to be a different test altogether.

Florida is returning their core from last season's team that earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and some players who were a part of the 2025 national championship team. While Scott Cross and his team will be major underdogs in this game, it will be a good measuring stick for this program to see where they are and I am in favor of playing tough non-conference games.

3. Good mix of tough tests and winnable games

Big non-conference matchups are a thing of beauty in college basketball, but when you are a program like Georgia Tech and trying to get back to winning, you are not going to have a non-conference schedule full of NCAA Tournament teams.

But this year's slate is a good mix. There are certainly some games that the Yellow Jackets should win, but games against Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, and Butler will be good tests heading into ACC play.