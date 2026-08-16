Fire vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 16
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The final WNBA game on Sunday's slate is a Western Conference showdown between the Portland Fire and Phoenix Mercury.
There's a clear separation between the top eight teams who are currently in a playoff spot, and the bottom eight teams who are on the outside looking in. The Fire and the Mercury are the two best of the worst teams, meaning if any team is going to get hot in the final month of the season and close the gap on one of the eight playoff teams, it's likely going to be either the Fire or the Mercury.
That makes tonight's game a big one. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for it.
Fire vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Fire +5.5 (-118)
- Mercury -5.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Fire +164
- Mercury -205
Total
- 178.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Fire vs. Mercury How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN, Disney+
- Fire record: 14-20
- Mercury record: 13-22
Fire vs. Mercury Injury Reports
Fire Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder, C - Out for Season
- Sarah Ashlee Barker, G - Out for Season
- Sania Feagin, F - Out for Season
Mercury Injury Report
- Kelsey Plum, G - Out
- Jovana Nogic, G - Out for Season
Fire vs. Mercury WNBA Prop Bet
- Kahleah Copper OVER 21.5 Points (-114)
Kahleah Copper is already averaging 20.6 points per game this season, so she should be in a great spot to have another strong performance tonight when she faces one of the worst defensive teams in the WNBA. The Fire are 13th in defensive rating, and this will be the first time that Copper will play against them this season, having missed the first meeting between these two teams.
Fire vs. Mercury Prediction and Best Bet
The Mercury beat the Fire earlier this season on June 5 by a score of 78-72 in a game that took place in Portland, in which Phoenix didn't have its top scorer in the lineup, Kahleah Copper. Now, the Mercury will be on their home court and have Copper in the lineup, which is bad news for Portland.
One thing to keep an eye on in this game is the turnovers by the Fire. They have the second-highest turnover rate in the league, coughing it up on 18.9% of their possessions.
All signs point to the Mercury winning and cover as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Mercury -5.5 (-104) via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets