Georgia Tech Basketball vs Samford | Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights
In this story:
1st half
Pregame
Starters for Georgia Tech:
G-
G/F-
F-
F-
F-
Game time is here for the Yellow Jackets, and they face another challenge on Tuesday night with the Bulldogs coming to town. Georgia Tech is fresh off a loss to Georgia at home and is looking to get back on track after falling to its rival. Samford comes in hot, looking to add to its two-game winning streak on Saturday. Let's find out who comes out on top.
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk