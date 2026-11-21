1st half

4:03- Georgia Tech trails UGA 34-17. Colby Garland and Tylis Jordan have seven points each.

6:45- Georgia leads Georgia Tech 28-10. Yellow Jackets have more turnovers (6) than made shots (3).

11:48- UGA leads Georgia Tech 18-5. Yellow Jackets are 2-for-12 to start the game and 0-for-7 from three.

17:11- Awful start for the Yellow Jackets. UGA leads 10-0 and the Bulldogs have seven points off of four GT turnovers.

Pregame

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Courtland Muldrew

G/F- Kam Craft

F- Victor Valdes

F- Jackson Fields

F- Tylis Jordan

Game time is closing in for Georgia Tech and Georgia.

The Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs enter this game with identical 5-0 records and Scott Cross is looking to break the losing streak in the rivalry. Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2022 and they are in the familiar position as the underdog tonight.

Of the two teams, it is fair to say that Georgia has been more tested coming into tonight's game. They have a road win against North Carolina and while the Tar Heels don't have the look of an ACC Championship contender, they are far better than any opponent that Georgia Tech has faced so far this season. Will that matter in tonight's game or will Georgia Tech show that they are a team that is much improved this season?

We will see tonight. Be sure to follow along tonight as Cross and the Yellow Jackets look to get a signature win.