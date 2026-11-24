The No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to close out their regular season on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in four straight wins since their big upset loss to Auburn. That is still Georgia’s only defeat of the season.

Georgia Tech got an upset of their own a few weeks ago at Clemson, and then covered a big +22.5 spread last week in a 50-29 loss to Wake Forest.

Georgia beat Georgia Tech 16-9 on the road last season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 13 matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Georgia Tech +35.5 (-110)

Georgia -35.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia Tech +2200

Georgia -8000

Total

55.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Sanford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Georgia Tech record: 3-8

Georgia record: 10-1

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Key Players to Watch

Gunner Stockton, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton is looking to bring Georgia back to glory in the College Football Playoff, and the Bulldogs have one final tune-up game against Georgia Tech to close out the regular season.

The senior quarterback has been efficient recently, completing 19 of 23 and 18 of 24 passes in his last two games. He threw a touchdown in each of those contests while not turning the ball over.

On the season, Stockton has completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,390 yards, 22 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick

Georgia hasn’t had much trouble covering the spread this season at 9-2, while Georgia Tech is just 3-8 against the spread this year.

Of course, not all games have a spread quite this large, but the Bulldogs did cover as -40.5 home favorites against Western Kentucky early on in the year.

Georgia Tech just barely covered as +22.5 underdogs at home against Wake Forest. I see a much bigger margin of victory in this one.

Pick: Georgia -35.5 (-110)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.