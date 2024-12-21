Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets Fall at Home to No. 5 Duke 82-56
This Saturday marked the second ACC matchup for Georgia Teach as they hosted the fifth-ranked Duke Blue Devils with hopes of sending the college basketball sphere into a frenzy once again. However, after a valiant first half, trailing only five points, they succumbed to Duke, 82-56.
It was not going according to plan early for the Yellow Jackets as starting center Ryan Mutombo picked up two quick fouls, removing much-needed length from the floor. However, this opened the door for Duncan Powell, who became a spark for the Jackets. Aside from contributing 11 points in the first half, he made his presence felt by playing his signature brand of basketball, high energy, diving for loose balls, and playing tenacious defense, particularly against top freshman Cooper Flagg. Sophomore, Baye Ndongo also played a key factor in the Jackets cutting the Blue Devils lead from 15 points to 5. Shooting a half-high 71 percent from the floor, Ndongo went to his strengths, imposing his will on the block and looking for his sweet right-handed hook shot.
Duke, who's undefeated on the road, aside from the neutral site games, looked relaxed entering into the contest. Working their offense from the inside out, accounting for 14 of the first 25 points came from inside the paint. Missing the presence of Mutombo, Duke wreaked havoc, even having a stretch where they connected seven consecutive FGs.
Tech embodying the resilient personality of their head coach, Damon Stoudamire, began to settle in. As the first half progressed the 15-point Duke lead was cut to 5 after Tech's five consecutive made shots to conclude the 1st half.
Not able to carry the same type of execution from the first half into the final chapter of the ACC matchup, the Yellow Jackets offense regressed due to a multitude of turnovers.
Ultimately, the seventh loss for the Jackets can be attributed to their inability to run an efficient half-court offense. They struggled to score rhythm baskets, often relying on one-on-one opportunities. Credit goes to Duke's length, which proved to be very disruptive, forcing 10 turnovers that were converted into 12 points. Another deciding factor for Duke's success was their ability to shoot from range, hitting 10 out of 25 attempts.
Baye Ndongo led the Yellowjackets in scoring with 14 points and 4 assists, while Duke's Kon Knueppel led all scorers with 18 points.
Georgia Tech will be back in action next Saturday agaist Alabama A&M (4-7).