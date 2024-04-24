Georgia Tech Forward Ibrahima Sacko Will Reportedly Enter The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech is losing another player to the transfer portal.
Yellow Jackets forward Ibrahima Sacko is going to enter the transfer portal according to Kelly Quinlan at Rivals. Sacko will join a host of other former players such as Deebo Coleman, Ebenezer Dowuona, and Tafara Gapare as players to enter the portal.
Sacko was a player that did show defensive potential at times and is a very athletic player. It will be interesting to see where he lands and how he develops over time.
More on Sacko from his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
"Wing player who was one of the top players out of Canada in the class of 2023 … Rated a top-3 player in the country by Canadian recruiting analyst Josh Millican … Athletic and physical player who is known for his defensive capabilities and also adept at putting the ball on the floor … Played in 20 games and made three starts as a freshman … Has a wingspan of 6 feet, 9 inches and a standing reach of 8 feet, 7 inches … Shares a first and last name with a French professional soccer star … Chose Tech over BYU, Oregon and Xavier
2023-24 (freshman at Georgia Tech)
Excellent rebounder and defender with high level athleticism who played in 20 games, averaging 11.4 minutes … Scored points in 12 of his 20 games, with a season-high of 13 at Notre Dame and six at Louisville … Started three ACC games (Florida State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech), totalling 27 minutes, no points and five rebounds … Grabbed season-high eight rebounds vs. UMass Lowell, and an ACC high of seven on Feb. 21 vs. Clemson
High School
Native of Guinea who came to Canada in 2022 to prep at J. Addison School in Markham, Ontario, considered the top prospect in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association … Earned OSBA first-team all-star and defensive player of the year honors for coach Juevol Myles after leading the Jaguars to the OSBA semifinals … Averaged 29 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals per game … Scored a season-high 35 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the floor with eight rebounds against rival Orangeville … Led the Jaguars to the championship of the prestigious Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he was named MVP after averaging 16.5 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game … Shot 67 percent from the floor … Scored 30 points with 14 rebounds against The Skills Factory (Ga.) … Was invited to compete in the spring at the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland to compete for the World team against some of the best players in the 2023 class, but did not compete due to injury