Georgia Tech Head Coach Scott Cross Retains Moustapha Diop, Top Recruit From The 2026 Class



All hope is not lost for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Scott Cross. After a mass exodus that saw a flurry of players hit the transfer portal, the Yellow Jackets' roster was depleted. There were a lot of questions about what would be next for the program and the direction they would be headed in this new era. However, coach Cross has managed to reconcile some things and retain Moustapha Diop. Diop was a top recruit for the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 cycle, and the program announced that he is back on board for Georgia Tech

Diop signed with GT back in November, was released from his NLI in March after the dismissal of Damon Stoudamire, and is now part of Scott Cross's 2026 signing class.

What does he bring to the roster?

Diop is a top 150 national recruit and the No. 6-rated player in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports. He starred at Overtime Elite and is a two-way player. Look for Diop to be a rim-running big man, rebounder, and strong presence in the paint. Diop also won a championship in the 3SSB circuit along with great players like Arizona commit Caleb Holt and Kevin Savage. He has continued to improve his game and has been an asset for the Yellow Jackets. It is a massive move for Coach Cross to be able to pull this off and keep some prime prospects, which will only help the Yellow Jackets next season.

Diop was a nationally coveted recruit and here is a snippet from a scouting report from 247Sports director of recruiting Adam Finklestein:

"Diop is a physically gifted big man. He stands at 6-foot-10 with shoes on, has a long 7-foot-2 wingspan, and is a high-level run and jump athlete, particularly for his size. He excels at changing ends of the floor and has immediate value as a rim-runner and lob threat. He’s also cut-up with a frame that should only continue to fill-out and add muscle mass in a college weight room.



While Diop has glaring physical tools, he’s older for his grade (turning 19 in November of his senior year) and didn’t produce to the level expected during the recent grassroots season. He averaged 7 points, 5 rebounds, and less than a block per game in 3SSB play. It was the lack of rebounding and shot-blocking that was particularly concerning. He has all the tools to be effective in those areas, as well as enough mobility to eventually have some versatility guarding ball-screens. His offensive game is a known work in progress, so maximizing that defensive impact is critical to both his long-term success and chances to making an immediate impact at the next level."

The offensive game is something to monitor, but the tools and defensive potential that Diop holds is what makes him such an intriguing prospect. This might end up being a hot take, but with the 2027 and 2028 NBA Draft classes perceived to be weaker, if Diop can improve and really show off that defensive potential as a rim protector, he could end up being a lottery pick. There is a long way to go in that regard, but Diop is that talented and this is a massive win for next year's roster.

Diop joins former Ole Miss forward Tylis Jordan as new members of the roster. Cole Kirouac and Kam Craft are set to return from last year's team.