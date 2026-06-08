Three Star EDGE Kalib Spivey Commits To Georgia Tech

Three-star edge rusher Kaleb Spivey chose the Yellow Jackets over Duke, Maryland, and Auburn. Spivey had nearly 30 offers before he made his decision.

The Yellow Jackets once again nailed the OV and closed the deal despite steep competition. His dream school, he has lamented, was Auburn. Here is the clip of that.

https://x.com/ScoutFball/status/2053877498941771916?s=20b

Spivey had an OV set with the Tigers for June 19th; however, Georgia Tech did a great job and made Spivey feel like a priority, which ultimately closed the deal. According to 247Sports, Spivey is a three-star prospect, the No.22 player in Alabama, and the No.67 DL. Spivey is a consensus three-star.

What does he bring to the table?

Spivey is an explosive edge rusher with an uncanny motor. His ability to glide past offensive linemen, use his violent hands, and overpower people makes him a top prospect. An area of his game he has continued to work on and get better at is taking on double teams and still being equally as effective. He is able to split them or use his leverage to hold his contain and still make a play on the ball.

An area to watch for Spivey will be his continued development in stopping the run. This is an area that will make him an even more complete prospect. That goes back to the double teams mentioned before and working on maintaining his edge. This is an area he’s continued to improve and hone in on. Going against future ACC offensive linemen, it will be a must for him against elite rushing attacks.

However, he has the right mentality and work ethic to accomplish it. You couple it with the coaching and development from defensive ends coach Kyle Pope, and he should develop to be an elite player.

The Yellow Jackets now have three edge rushers committed for the 2027 class with the addition of Spivey. He joins Braden Gordon and Success Nwabude, which should make for a very strong edge rusher class. All three have very unique traits and can be used interchangeably in the defense of Jason Semore, which is an aggressive attack style. These edge rushers will be able to pin their ears back and unleash against opposing offenses. The stark difference for the Yellow Jackets in this class is that they are landing blue-chip prospects and ones that can contribute and play a role as soon as they step on campus. You couldn't say that a few years ago before Brent Key arrived.