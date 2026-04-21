Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From San Jose State Transfer Guard

Scott Cross has things rolling in Atlanta right now.

After getting a visit from San Jose State transfer guard Colby Garland, Garland is now a member of the Yellow Jackets roster. Garland might not be big in stature, but he is one of the best scorers in the transfer portal. He averaged 20.3 PPG, 4.6 APG, and 3.3 RPG last season while shooting 49% from the field and 37% from three. He is rated as the No. 75 player player in the portal according to 247Sports and is the No. 15 ranked guard in the portal.

Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Scott Cross continues to cook in the portal. The Jackets have landed four-star transfer Colby Garland from San Jose State. One of the top guards in the portal. He averaged 20.3 ppg last season. Jackets beat out Oregon. https://t.co/2BpacspEPd pic.twitter.com/njVwmwXvuN — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) April 21, 2026

Garland appeared in 29 games for the Spartans, starting 27 of them, and was a third-team All Mountain West team guard. Not only that, but he finished second in the Mountain West in scoring and 26th in the nation while ranking third in the Mountain West in assists per game, fourth in field goal percentage, sixth in free throw percentage, third in assist-turnover ratio, and second in minutes per game. Again, he is a very skilled scorer and should be an impact player for the Yellow Jackets.

Looking at GT's portal class

Georgia Tech currently has the No. 7 portal class in the ACC with the addition of Garland and he becomes the highest-ranked transfer in Georgia Tech's class. So far, Cross has brought in Garland, Ole Miss forward Tylis Jordan, Troy forward Victor Valdes, Lehigh guard Nasir Whitlock, and West Virginia forward Jackson Fields. Whitlock and Garland were great scoring guards at the mid major level and Valdes was the top scorer on Cross's Troy team last season that went to the NCAA Tournament.

Not only is Cross bringing in a strong portal class so far, but he has also brought back two 2026 recruits that were once Georgia Tech commits, Moustapha Diop and Kaiden Bailey.

Bailey, playing at Santa Margarita Catholic, was ranked a top-125 recruit by 247Sports and the No. 18 ranked point guard. During the 2023-24 season, Bailey attended Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran where he averaged 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games. A strong-bodied guard and shooter, Bailey registered 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game his junior season.



“I am extremely excited about the addition of Kaiden Bailey,” Cross said. “We knew that he was a high-level basketball player and an efficient three-pointer shooter. We also knew that he had great vision, poise and basketball IQ, but after visiting with Kaiden and his family, we were fired up even more because we could tell right away that he was an OKG: Our Kind of Guy.”

There is still work to be done, but this first roster under Cross is starting to take shape in Atlanta.