Best and Worst Case Scenarios For Georgia Tech Basketball's Transfer Portal Class

Georgia Tech was an active team in the transfer portal and made a number of additions to the team. Today, we explore those changes while taking a deeper look at the best and worst-case scenarios for the transfer portal class.

Best

Colby Garland dazzles

Colby Garland becomes the staple point guard for the Yellow Jackets and runs the offense at a high level. Garland is one of those veteran point guards who can score at a high level and also distribute the basketball. He averaged 20.3 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets need better guard play and perimeter scoring. Garland is hopefully that missing piece for the Yellow Jackets that can make a difference.

Victor Valdes is as advertised

Georgia Tech needs one of the wing players they got from the portal to pan out, and what better option than Valdes, who has familiarity within head coach Scott Cross's system and knows how it works. With his 6’7 and 235-pound frame, he is a good scorer in the mid-range and slashing to the paint. If he is able to collapse the defense, that can lead to more chances on the perimeter for the Yellow Jackets shooters. If Valdes can play how he did a few seasons ago, then Georgia Tech could be dangerous.

Worst

Jackson Fields Succumbs To Injury

When Fields is healthy and playing, he is a really good perimeter player, both offensively and defensively. However, he has had his struggles staying on the floor and healthy. Depth is always a factor, and for the Yellow Jackets, you don’t know how good Fields will be coming off injury and how big of a factor he will be when he comes to the Flats. The hope is that he will be in the rotation, but one scenario to consider is that he could be limited.

Jackson McVey Is Not Ready

Also, a possible scenario with the limited time that McVey played at Georgia. The Yellow Jackets currently have Moustapha Diop and Cole Kirouac as their big men. McVey helps add depth, but they are going to need him to have a role, whether on offense or defense, when those two guys step out. He is 7’1 and 235 pounds and was known in high school for his ability to finish around the rim. If he can bring that with some defensive intensity, then the Yellow Jackets have a formidable front court. The concern is that he may not be ready for it yet.