Georgia Tech Set To Face Florida In Basketball For First Time Since 1987

It was announced on Friday that the Yellow Jackets would be playing a nonconference game on December 12th at a neutral site in Orlando against the Florida Gators. It is the first time the two sides will meet since 1987.

NEWS: Florida and Georgia Tech are finalizing an agreement to meet in a neutral-site game on Saturday, December 12th, in Orlando, per multiple sources. #SEC #ACC pic.twitter.com/AEFHyL1QjU — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 12, 2026

Taking a look at Florida, they have been a top program under head coach Todd Golden. They have already won a national championship and is constantly expected to be a contender under his regime, and next season is no different. Florida is expected to be a preseason top 5 team next year, especially with all the players coming back who have been instrumental in their success. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh both announced their returns. The Gators also returned Boogie Fland, who is one of the top point guards in the nation, and brought back Denzel Aberdeen from the transfer portal.

Georgia Tech will be a new-look program with the changes they made, losing the majority of their players from the 2025-2026 roster to the portal, firing a former head coach, and bringing in former Troy head basketball coach Scott Cross as the new voice for the Yellow Jackets program. We are already seeing early returns in how they are recruiting, scheduling, and fostering relationships with the next top prospects.

Why is this matchup big for the program?

Coach Cross has already shown that he is not running from the big-time matchups and wants to see where his team is among the elite. The biggest thing is to see if they can compete and then win these types of games. This is big for the program because you know how good the SEC is usually in hoops and how many teams from the conference make the tournament. A win would be massive for the Yellow Jackets and their potential tournament hoops, with a likely victory over a ranked opponent. It adds early-season momentum and confidence that will be pivotal to the Yellow Jackets' ACC slate.

When you take a look at the previous regime, they didn’t schedule worthy opponents that could help the Yellow Jackets become battle-tested to see if they could uphold the standard. Often, Georgia Tech would struggle to keep up with the ACC elite because it wasn’t prepared for the way the nonconference schedule was set up. It will be hard to say that now, especially if Coach Cross keeps scheduling big contests like these.

It means they are serious about competing and contending, and it is now just for show. That game alone will draw eyes, and if the Yellow Jackets can pull off an upset, more national media will be talking about Georgia Tech. They are looking to make their first NCAA March Madness since 2021, and will need a lot to go their way to do so, but it starts with getting the right schedule that allows for more Quad 1 wins and opportunities to strengthen the resume. Georgia Tech is beginning to do that with its nonconference schedule coming more into focus.