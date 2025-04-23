Georgia Tech Lands Former St. Francis (GA) Standout G Savannah Samuel From The Transfer Portal
Georgia Tech adds another player out of the transfer portal as the window closed last night. The Georgia Tech women’s basketball account announced the addition of Savannah Samuel to the Flats.
Samuel is an experienced guard who last played for Boston College. She’s made stops at Oregon State and West Virginia before she played her senior season for the Lady Eagles.
During her senior season with Boston College, she appeared in 28 games and averaged a career-high 19 minutes per game. She was a great depth piece off the bench, averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game (both career highs). Samuel also hit double figures in eight games and hit a career high in points against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils and Villanova Wildcats
She brings an experienced guard to the Lady Yellow Jackets after so many departures this past season. She is a piece that head coach Karen Blair can throw in who can run the offense and set the team up to get in the right play and not have a dropoff. She also has really good size with her 6’1 frame. She returns home where it all started for her.
Here is what Coach Blair had to say about the addition of Samuel to the team, per Georgia Tech Athletics.
“We are so excited to welcome Savannah back home for her last season,” said Blair. “She is bringing a lot of experience to our backcourt. I love that Savannah can score with the ball in her hands and is also very effective off-ball in screening action. Our fans are going to love her energy and the passion she plays with.”
She played her high school basketball for a prominent program here in the peach state in St. Francis, which is known for producing high-end girls basketball talent. In her final season, she led St. Francis to the state title game and was named 1A Georgia Private School Player of the Year after averaging 22 points per game. She also made the Atlanta Tip-Off first team during her junior season. Samuel was a four-star recruit in high school and one of the top prospects.
Samuel joins fellow signees Jada Crawshaw (Long Beach State), Brianna Turnage (Florida State) and Leyre Urdiain (Zaragoza, Spain). A thing to note here is that coach Blair has landed two players from ACC schools in filling out the 2025-2026 roster. Although the transfer portal is closed with player entry, the Yellow Jackets could be aggressive and still add more players to the roster.