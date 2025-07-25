Georgia Tech Makes The Cut For Elite 2026 Women's Basketball Prospect Natalya Hodge
Four-star point guard Natalya Hodge is down to her final seven schools. Her finalists include Missouri, Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Baylor, Georgia, and Georgia Tech.
Hodge is one of the best point guards in the nation. Her ball handling, coupled with her shot-making ability, makes her dangerous on the hardwood and a tough cover. She continued to flourish this past summer in several sessions on the Nike EYBL circuit, showcasing her talent among the best.
“She has been a standout on the Nike Girls Basketball circuit for 17U this summer, averaging 18 points per game against some of the best in the country. She was also named a Nike EYBL Session 1 standout back in April.”
Here is a more in-depth look at what she has accomplished early in her high school prep career.
“On the hardwood during the fall, she plays for Bearden High School in Tennessee. During the regular season, she put on a show and led Bearden to a 33-6 record and a state semifinal appearance. Hodge averaged 25.7 points, 3.7 steals, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. She was named 5 Star Preps Girls Player of the Year and surpassed the 2,000 career points for her career last season. She has twice been a finalist for Class 4A Miss Basketball. Hodge was also named to the TSWA (Tennessee Sports Writers Association) all-state team for the third consecutive year. She was also named MVP of the District 4-4A tournament and was an all-region selection for Region 2-4A.”
The Yellow Jackets will host Hodge in the fall, although a concrete date has not been set up yet. Georgia Tech continues to be at the forefront with women’s top basketball prospects who are valuing what head coach Karen Blair and the staff are bringing to the table. Hodge would be a great addition to the program and build what the Yellow Jackets want to be on the hardwood for future years. Can Georgia Tech separate for the pack?