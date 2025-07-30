Georgia Tech Makes The Final Eight For Top 100 Prospect Jalan Wingfield
Just a week after reopening his recruitment, top 100 recruit Jalan Wingfield has released his top 8 schools, including Cincinnati, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Florida State, Auburn, and Georgia Tech. Kennesaw State and Vanderbilt are the latest schools to be involved in Wingfield's recruitment.
The reopening of Wingfield's recruitment ultimately came down to his success on the Adidas AAU circuit. His travel team, AE5, made it to the quarterfinals, attracting more attention to the star power forward. Wingfield is currently ranked No. 17 best power forward, No. 6 best player in Georgia, and No. 98 overall best player in the nation, per ESPN.
Where Does Georgia Tech Stand?
Georgia Tech has been a strong contender for the skilled forward since the spring of 2024, and their relationship has steadily grown. Following an offer from the Yellowjackets, Wingfield has visited campus multiple times, including for a game day and an unofficial visit. Earlier this month, head coach Damon Stoudamire extended an offer to his teammate, 2027 point guard Tre Keith. In a previous interview with TechTarget, Wingfield shared his thoughts after the unofficial visit to the Institute.
"It just feels like home, but I ain't gonna say it's home because I just want to have people thinking right now, but yeah, Coach Stoudamire and my dad played in the NBA, so he knows what he's talking about and they just got a relationship," he said.
As of late, there has been a lot of shuffling in Wingfield's recruitment, yet the Yellowjackets have remained. A positive sign, but all signs point to this recruitment coming down to the wire. Keep your seat belts buckled, Tech fans
