Georgia Tech Men's Basketball: Yellow Jackets Picked Last in Preseason Poll
College Basketball is less than three weeks away from tipping off and preseason media polls are coming out and setting the expectations for the teams this year. The ACC preseason poll arrived yesterday and for Georgia Tech, it has a pessimistic outlook for the upcoming season for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech is coming off of a season in which they finished next to last in the ACC, only above NC State. There are questions about Josh Pastner's future as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets and this season's outlook is not the most promising for his future.
North Carolina was picked as the preseason favorite in the conference and that is due to four of five starters being back from last year's national runner-up team, including preseason player of the year Armando Bacot.
Duke, Virginia, Miami, and Florida State round out the projected top five.
The All-ACC First team includes Bacot, Miami guard Isaiah Wong, Caleb Love from North Carolina, Jeremy Roach from Duke, and Terquavion Smith from NC State.
The Georgia Tech men's basketball season tips off on November 7th vs Clayton.
