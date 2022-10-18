Georgia Tech Football: Special Teams Midseason Report Card

It is time to finally wrap up the midseason report cards and we will do so with the third unit of the team: special teams.

Be sure to check out our report cards for linebackers, defensive line, offensive line, tight end, wide receiver, running back, and quarterback.

Special Teams Midseason Grade: F

Georgia Tech's special teams have been amongst the worst in the country Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Let me start by saying that the special teams has seen improvement since Geoff Collins was fired, especially with the move to make Gavin Stewart the starting kicker. That move has worked out well, as Stewart is 7-7 on field goal attempts and he has helped Georgia Tech win each of its last two games.

But the rest of the special teams this year has been a disaster. In their first four games, the Yellow Jackets had four punts blocked. In the game against Duke, the punt coverage was poor and allowed the Blue Devils to get a touchdown and get back in the game.

Georgia Tech's special teams currently is ranked 99th in the country according to SP+.

The punting unit has been bad, with both punting and punt coverage, and while Stewart has come in and done a good job, that does not hide the fact that the field goal kicking with Jude Kelley was not good to start the year (2-6 on field goal attempts).

Kickoff coverage has not allowed a touchdown this season and has been fine. The kick return game has been average at best.

Overall, the special teams have gotten better, but the disastrous start in the first four games is too much to

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Everything from Brent Keys's press conference ahead of the game vs Virginia

ACC Basketball: Three ACC teams in initial AP Top 25

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Florida State announced

Georgia Tech Projected to make Bowl game by ESPN

Georgia Tech Opens as a three-point favorite over Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker mid-season report card

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-Season Defensive line report card

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-season offensive line report card

Georgia Tech Football: Updated look at the ACC Coastal standings after week seven

ACC Football: Week seven scoreboard and results