Georgia Tech Football: Special Teams Midseason Report Card
It is time to finally wrap up the midseason report cards and we will do so with the third unit of the team: special teams.
Special Teams Midseason Grade: F
Let me start by saying that the special teams has seen improvement since Geoff Collins was fired, especially with the move to make Gavin Stewart the starting kicker. That move has worked out well, as Stewart is 7-7 on field goal attempts and he has helped Georgia Tech win each of its last two games.
But the rest of the special teams this year has been a disaster. In their first four games, the Yellow Jackets had four punts blocked. In the game against Duke, the punt coverage was poor and allowed the Blue Devils to get a touchdown and get back in the game.
Georgia Tech's special teams currently is ranked 99th in the country according to SP+.
The punting unit has been bad, with both punting and punt coverage, and while Stewart has come in and done a good job, that does not hide the fact that the field goal kicking with Jude Kelley was not good to start the year (2-6 on field goal attempts).
Kickoff coverage has not allowed a touchdown this season and has been fine. The kick return game has been average at best.
Overall, the special teams have gotten better, but the disastrous start in the first four games is too much to
