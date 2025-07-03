Georgia Tech Officially Announces the Hiring of Chuck Terrell As Executive Director of Basketball Operations
After being initially reported yesterday, the news was made official today. Georgia Tech officially announced the hiring of Utah Jazz executive Chuck Terrell as Executive Director of Basketball Operations and Player Management. The news was first reported yesterday by Michael Scotto at Hoopshype.
When the news was first reported yesterday, it was not specified what Terrell's role in the program would be exactly, but it will not involve just the Mens program, but the Women's Program as well.
Terrell will oversee player management, including revenue-sharing strategy, for Tech’s men’s and women’s basketball programs. Additionally, he will provide strategic leadership for the men’s basketball program in the areas of player evaluation, strategic planning, operations and overall administration of the program.
“Chuck Terrell brings a wealth of experience in talent evaluation, roster management and relationship-building throughout the basketball world to this new role at Georgia Tech,” Palumbo said. “We couldn’t be more excited for Chuck to join our team and for the impact he’ll make on our pursuit of basketball championships.”
Terrell joins Georgia Tech after four seasons with the NBA’s Utah Jazz, where he served as vice president of basketball intelligence from 2021-25. In that role, he helped lead roster management strategy for both the Jazz and its G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He was also instrumental in pro, college and grassroots scouting, managed the scouting operations budget and contributed to integrated marketing and basketball strategy across the organization.
Before his time in the NBA, Terrell spent over a decade at Nike as a senior global basketball marketing executive (2007-20). He played a central role in growing the game of basketball worldwide, driving athlete brand development and grassroots expansion across North America, Europe and Asia. He was Nike’s lead marketing representative for NBA All-Star Kevin Durant and worked closely with elite athletes, coaches and federations to expand Nike’s presence and influence from youth leagues to pro circuits.
“I’m excited and honored to join Georgia Tech basketball,” Terrell said. “Coach Stoudamire and Coach Blair are building something special, and I’m looking forward to supporting their vision and helping our student-athletes maximize their potential, both on and off the court.”
Georgia Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games, who is the conference top returning big man in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.