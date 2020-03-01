All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Outlasts Miami

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech was on the outskirts of a loss after diminishing a 20-point lead in the second half. A pair of layups in the final few minutes and key plays by the defense sealed a 63-57 win at home over Miami. 

Tech head coach Josh Pastner credited the defense's efforts as one of the reasons why they were able to come away with a win. 

"We got to seven ‘three stops in a row’ – we call them kills – seven kills," he said. "We had five going into the last media timeout and we ended up with two in that final timeout that got us to seven." 

The Hurricanes were seemingly quiet in the first half as the Jackets ran away with 13 consecutive points towards the end of the period. Miami's top scorer, point guard Chris Lykes, was shut out until a minute left heading into halftime

What was a 49-29 lead for Tech at the 15:53 mark quickly slipped away as the 'Canes went on a 24-2 run to give them a 53-51 lead. Miami's second half momentum looked to be the Yellow Jackets demise. In the final four-plus minutes of the game, the Hurricanes' energy started to dwindle as Georgia Tech's defense kept Miami off the board. With 3:04 left on the clock, center James Banks would sink his two free throws to pull Tech past Miami 58-57. The Jackets would soon sneak away in the final two and a half minutes after a pair of baskets by forward Moses Wright and guard Michael Devoe. 

The win over Miami puts Georgia Tech at a five-way tie - companied by Notre Dame, Syracuse, Clemson, and NC State - for fifth place in the ACC. The Jackets are hopeful to secure a first-round bye for the ACC Tournament. 

"We didn't want to play Tuesday," point guard Jose Alvarado voiced after the game. "We keep on saying that. We don't want to play Tuesday. That's something that we've always wanted to do."

What's Next: The Jackets will host the Pittsburgh Panthers. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday, March 4th at 9:00pm EST.

