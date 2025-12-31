Georgia Tech vs Duke Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

20:00 1H -

Georgia Tech is looking to pull off a major road win against the ACC elite on New Year's Eve. They will be facing the best player in the country in Cameron Boozer who is averaging 23.3 points and 10.0 rebounds this season. Boozer leads the NCAA in scoring. Duke's lone loss came in a thrilling defeat to Texas Tech in an 82-81 loss. Georgia Tech comes in on a four game winning streak and will look to send a statement that they are here to stay and wreak havoc in the conference. With how deep the team has looked, Wednesday night will be a good test to see where Georgia Tech measures up.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: