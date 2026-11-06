Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights

1st Half

14:49- Both teams have come out on fire shooting the ball and Georgia Tech has an early 17-13 lead over the Eagles. Kam Craft has nine points and the Yellow Jackets are 5-for-6 from three.

Pregame

Starters tonight for Georgia Tech:

G- Colby Garland

G- Nasir Whitlock

G- Kam Craft

F- Tylis Jordan

F- Jackson Fields

The Scott Cross era at Georgia Tech got off to a strong start on Tuesday night when the Yellow Jackets took down Hampton 75-55 and moved to 1-0.

Now they will face an in-state team that would love nothing more than to get a victory against the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Southern almost took down Georgia Tech last season in Atlanta and are not going to be an easy foe to get rid of tonight. Coming into this game, Georgia Tech is ranked 102nd in the latest KenPom Ratings, while Georgia Southern ranks 256th.

Be sure to stay tuned in right here for the latest updates, scores, and analysis from tonight's matchup!