Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball

Georgia Tech Basketball is getting ready to play its third game of the week tonight, but it is not just any other game. They are welcoming in rival Georgia for the 200th meeting between the schools and Yellow Jackets legend Dennis Scott is getting his number retired tonight as well. It is going to be a huge night at McCamish Pavillion and Georgia Tech hopes to come away from tonight with a win over the Bulldogs.
Georgia Tech leads the overall series 107-92 and has played the Bulldogs more than any other opponent in its basketball history.
• Tech dropped a 76-62 decision to the Bulldogs in last year’s meeting on Dec. 5 in Athens, ending a two-game winning streak in the series.
• Georgia had won five straight games before that, and Tech the four meetings in a row before that.
• The series has been played alternately on the respective schools’ campuses since the 1995-96 season. Georgia holds an 16-12 lead over that period. The teams’ scheduled meeting in the 2020-21 season was cancelled due to COVID-19, wiping out a Tech home game in the series.
• In the 28 on-campus meetings since 1995, Georgia has won four times in Atlanta, twice at McCamish Pavilion, and Tech has won three times in Athens.
• Before the December, 1995 meeting in Athens that marked the return to on-campus play, the teams played 14 straight years at the Omni in downtown Atlanta, which was located on the site of the current Philips Arena. Tech went 8-6 against the Bulldogs in the facility, including eight of the last 10 before the neutral series ended.
• Tech is 0-1 against Georgia under head coach Damon Stoudamire, and 1-1 against current Bulldogs leader Mike White.
• Tech and Georgia were both charter members of the Southeastern Conference, and the Yellow Jackets went 55-29 against the Bulldogs in the SEC before leaving the conference after the 1963-64 season.
• Tech is 37-35 against Georgia since leaving the SEC.
