Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
11:52 1H- Georgia Southern leads Georgia Tech 20-12. Yellow Jackets have five turnovers now while Georgia Southern just has 1.
15:52 1H- Georgia Southern leads Georgia Tech 13-8. Eagles are shooting 3-6 from three point range to start this game.
Starters for Georgia Tech:
G- Jaeden Mustaf
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Mouhamed Sylla
After putting up a good fight in Athens against Georgia, Georgia Tech (3-1) is back at home tonight and they are welcoming in Georgia Southern.
The Yellow Jackets were led by five in double figures and rallied late in the contest vs UGA, but could not complete the comeback. Kam Craft paced the way offensively, dropping in a team-high 17 points behind a 5-for-7 effort from three-point range. Craft was followed in double figures by Lamar Washington, Jaeden Mustaf, Kowacie Reeves Jr. and Baye Ndongo.
Georgia Southern enters the matchup on a three-game win streak after dropping its season-opener at East Carolina. A quartet of Eagles is putting up double figures on average during the season, led by Tavarus Webb at 19.5 points per game. GSU is 1-1 on the road, having taken a 95-94 decision at Florida Gulf Coast.
So can Georgia Tech get the win tonight? Stay locked in right here for the latest stats and highlights tonight.