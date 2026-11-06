Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Georgia Tech opened the season with a 75-55 win over the Hampton Pirates. They didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but they were excellent on the boards and defended at a high level. One key takeaway from that game was that the Yellow Jackets held the Pirates to just 28% shooting.

That is a calling card for this program, and head coach Scott Cross wants it every time out: great defense. They already have an identity and something they want to uphold.

“So we’re trying to hold them under 40% (shooting), you know, and then yeah, we want to crush them on the glass.”You know, again, we win against three. very physical teams in our scrimmages and exhibitions. And we got, you know, we got hurt. A lot of it was us not doing the things right and not being as physical as we need to be. But I think we've kind of flipped that. And now these are great opportunities while we're at home to really take it to the next level. So when, you know, we play Georgia, when we play in the ACC, Mississippi State, some of these schools like that, we'll be able to compete on the glass with them,” said Cross

Looking at the opponent

Georgia Southern won its first game of the season over Ball State, 67-55. Eltramon Smith led the way for the Eagles with 24 points, and did a lot of his damage from the charity stripe, where he went 9-11. Dallas Gardner was a good boost off the bench for the Eagles, finishing with 13 points on an efficient 4-for-7 shooting.

The Yellow Jackets will have to be careful not to pick up unnecessary fouls and get into early foul trouble, because the Eagles are good at knocking down their free throws.

One player to watch is Cole Kirouac, who has shown major improvement since last year. He finished with a near double-double, recording nine points and 10 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets are also expected to get a big-time player back, with Moustapha Diop expected to make his season debut against the Eagles. That should be a major boost to the frontcourt. Tylis Jordan was also a pleasant surprise, and he looks like the best defensive player for the Yellow Jackets. It is still early, but you have to be excited about five blocks and two steals, and his ability to guard 1-5.

Offensively, Georgia Tech was led by Colby Garland, who finished with 16 points in the season opener. A good sign for the Yellow Jackets is that three players scored in double figures in the win over Hampton. Can they continue to get those types of contributions on a nightly basis?

Who Wins?

Georgia Tech should be able to come out on top vs. Georgia Southern. ESPN Analytics gives Georgia Tech an 86.2% chance to defeat Georgia Southern at home on Friday night. The key thing they will have to do better is take care of the basketball.

The Yellow Jackets had 18 turnovers in the win over Hampton. If they are going to be the team they want to be, taking care of the basketball has to be at the top of their minds. They simply have to be better. I think with the defensive prowess and rebounding, the Yellow Jackets should be able to roll on Friday night.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 82, Georgia Souther 67