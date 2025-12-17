Georgia Tech vs Marist NCAA Basketball | Live Updates
4:27 1H- Georgia Tech trails 35-32 in the first quarter. Marist leads 12-4 in second chance points and has six offensive rebounds.
7:58 1H- Marist holds a 28-25 lead. Georgia Tech has four turnovers and hasn't scored in the past 2:01. Jaden Daughtry leads Marist with eight points
11:26 1H- Georgia Tech holds a 21-19 lead early in the game and are 8-13 from the field. Kowacie Reeves leads the Yellow Jackets with six points.
13:26 1H- Kowacie Reeves hits a three pointer and is fouled and is going to the line for a four point play. Reeves hits the free throw and the Yellow Jackets lead 19-16
15:26 1H- Georgia Tech holds a 13-11 lead. Akai Fleming leads the Yellow Jackets with four points. Every starter has scored for Georgia Tech.
17:06 1H- Georgia Tech is off to a 3-4 shooting from the field and holds an early 9-5 lead in the game
18:59 1H- Kam Craft nails the first shot of the game and gives the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 lead
20:00 1H- Georgia Tech wins the opening tip
Starters for Georgia Tech:
G- Akai Fleming
G- Lamar Washington
G- Kam Craft
F- Kowacie Reeves
C- Mouhamed Sylla
