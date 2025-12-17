Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 87-76 Win Over Marist On Tuesday Night

Georgia Tech won its second consecutive game at home in an 87-76 victory over Marist. The Yellow Jackets shot the ball well, got great contributions, and played a great brand of basketball at home. Let’s take a look at who and what stood out from the victory.

1. Georgia Tech red hot shooting

The Yellow Jackets shot 58% from the field on Tuesday night and were unconscious in the second half of the game. In the second half alone, they went 17-27 and at one point made 8 of their first 11 shots. Georgia Tech shot better than 50% in each half. Another great sign for Georgia Tech is its ability to share the basketball. The Yellow Jackets had 21 assists on 33 made field goals. It seems like Georgia Tech is getting better as we approach near midway into the season, and the offense is finally beginning to click at the right time.

2. Georgia Tech dominates the paint

The Yellow Jackets held a 40-18 advantage in points in the paint. The primary reason was Mouhamed Sylla, who went 7-10 from the floor and grabbed eight rebounds. He was dominant in the paint and stepped up big for the Yellow Jackets. The guards also did a good job of penetrating the paint and getting to the second level of the defense and shooting good shots.

3, The Yellow Jackets have five different scorers in double figures.

In a night when they didn’t have Baye Ndongo, multiple players stepped up big for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves led the team with 21 points on 6-12 shooting. He also shot 60% from beyond the arc. Akai Fleming continues to improve and has been an impressive player this season for the Yellow Jackets. The aforementioned Sylla contributed 14 points. Fleming scored 13 points on 4-4 shooting from the floor. Lamar Washington scored in double-figures, and Kam Craft added 10 points. It was a great sign especially with the Yellow Jackets not having their best player in the game.

4. Lamar Washington at the starting point guard is the best move for the Yellow Jackets

While Washington didn’t shoot the ball the best, only going 4-12 from the field, he did a good job of setting the table and controlling the offense. He finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and dishing out 10 assists. Washington also grabbed six rebounds. Washington's veteran presence has been positive as of late and is putting the Yellow Jackets in good spots offensively where they can succeed at a high level. Since he was put into the starting lineup, the Yellow Jackets have succeeded and are playing better at the offensive end.

5. Georgia Tech does a great job on Marist's leading scorers, Rhyjon Blackwell and Jadin Collins-Roberts

Collin Roberts was shut down by the Yellow Jackets defense and was forced to distribute the ball and be a primary passer. He didn’t make a shot from the field and was relegated to free throws, where he went 4-6 from the free throw line. He scored four points on 0-6 shooting from the field. Blackwell wasn’t any better on the night, scoring eight points on 3-11 shooting from the floor. He also struggled from beyond the arc and was 2-7 from three-point range. The Yellow Jackets forced 10 turnovers and had six steals. They didn’t let Marist get going on offense, and they struggled to shoot the ball, especially in the first half. Locking down Marist's best players was something to watch on Tuesday night, and Georgia Tech continues to get it done on the defensive side of the ball.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

• Why Jaeden Mustaf Could Unlock Georgia Tech’s Next Level As A Team

• Is Georgia Tech’s Lack of Fast Breaks Limiting Their Ceiling?

• Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 79-67 Win Over Monmouth