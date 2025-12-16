Georgia Tech now enters a favorable three-game stretch before entering stiff conference play. In the upcoming three games, it will be interesting to see how sophomore guard Jaden Mustaf fares.

Mustaf’s season has featured moments of promise as he continues to settle into a secondary slashing point guard role. Through 10 games, he has averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per contest, production that reflects both his versatility and his ongoing development. While his shooting efficiency sits at 37 percent, the numbers don’t fully capture the upside he brings as a second-year player with considerable potential.

Mustaf has all the physical tools to evolve into a reliable lead guard for the Yellow Jackets, and when he plays decisively, his impact is evident. At times, however, hesitation can interrupt his natural rhythm within the offense. Standing 6-foot-6, the Maryland native uses his strength well, consistently attacking the paint and finishing through contact. As a result, opposing defenses have adjusted by sagging off him, daring him to beat them from the perimeter, a next step that could unlock another level of his game.

Just a Matter of Time?

In Week 4 against Georgia, Mustaf delivered his most complete performance of the season, finishing with 15 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Shooting 6-of-12 from the field, he consistently got to the basket within the flow of the offense. A byproduct of him getting downhill led to an emphatic alley oop to Mohamed Sylla to tie the Bulldogs' score 3 minutes before halftime.

Here's what Coach Damon Stoudamire said about the potential he sees in his second year guard.

"Jaeden has a lot of potential. He’s a really physical guard, strong and mature. He’s a really good downhill driver and a good defender and playmaker. So I’m really looking forward to mixing him in to the things that we’re doing here, I think he fits perfectly. He gives us a really physical presence from the guard position. He can attack, he can pass, he can draw fouls and get to the free throw line. That will carry him a long way. I’m looking forward to coaching him.”

Nov 14, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) reacts to his shot against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

Clicking on all cylinders, Jaeden is one of the two straws that stir the drink for Tech. Aside from being a big guard that can play at multiple speeds, he most importantly commands the post player or short corner defender to rotate towards him, opening up shooters or slashing teammates.

Mustaf is also no stranger to the big moments.

Most know for playing his senior season at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, where he won an Overtime Eliete championship with the City Reapers; however before that he was named MVP of the 2022 adidas 3SSB 17U Championship for the New World team That type of fortitude to have big time performances when the lights are the brightest will be what the doctor ordered when Georgia Tech aims to add quad wins to crack the top 25 poll potentially.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: